In Pressburg (Bratislava) a so-called civil servant government under the previous deputy governor of the central bank, Ludovít Ódor, is to lead Slovakia until the government is formed after the early parliamentary elections on 30 September. President Zuzana Čaputová appointed the cabinet of non-party personalities on Monday. In a short speech, she called for “objectivity, transparency, professionalism, a humane policy and respect for critics”. However, the government should also bring political projects to an end. Čaputová mentioned the areas of justice and education as well as the preparation of the state budget.

The Ódor government replaces a coalition of conservative and right-wing parties led by Eduard Heger, which has ruled without a parliamentary majority since last year and has had limited powers since a no-confidence vote in December. The same could be in store for Ódor, however, as so far most forces in Parliament have left open whether they support him, or have expressed their opposition straight away like former Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer party. After 30 days at the latest, the new government must face a vote of confidence.

At least in terms of foreign policy, the new government stands for continuity during the six months in which it is expected to be responsible. Foreign minister is Miroslav Wlachovský, who has been in the foreign service for a quarter of a century and most recently advised the head of government.

Ministers should not stand for re-election

Defense Minister Martin Sklenár also has many years of experience as a military specialist in the foreign and defense ministries. The interior minister is Ivan Šimko, who is the only member of the new cabinet to have a party-political past in the narrower sense. He belonged to various centre-right parties, some of which had split from one another, most recently the Christian Democratic KDH.







The President expected all members of the government to give up any political membership and not to run for the next parliament. That was accepted in the liberal media close to her as the main reason for the change of government shortly before the end: that the incumbent cabinet members without parliamentary legitimacy do not derive electoral advantages from their offices – or even personal financial advantages such as the agriculture minister, who recently resigned because of a corruption scandal.

In particular, this does not prevent Fico, who agitates with left-wing populist slogans, from rejecting the civil servant government outright. Ódor has been described as George Soros’ puppet, probably because he holds a visiting professorship at the Central European University, which is financed by the American billionaire. Fico and his supporters also insulted President Čaputová in an extremely rude manner, using words that are supposed to mean that she is America’s vicarious agent.