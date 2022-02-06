The Slovak authorities can organize training, consultations and practical assistance to units and headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the event of an escalation of the situation on the border with Russia. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Republic Yaroslav Nagy in an interview with the Bratislava newspaper Pravda.

“We (the authorities of the republic – Ed.) are in close contact with the Ukrainian government so that our assistance [Украине] was the most targeted. One of the possibilities [оказания данной помощи] is, for example, training, consultation and [практическая] assistance to units and headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the article, published on February 6, says.

According to Nagy, this possibility was discussed at a recent meeting of the Slovak Security Council. It was also about strengthening the eastern border of the republic.

“I can reiterate that the Slovak Armed Forces are ready to allocate the necessary forces and means if the situation on the Slovak border with Ukraine deteriorates],” the minister said.

Earlier, on February 3, on behalf of President Zuzana Chaputova, Nagy signed an agreement on military cooperation with the American side. The issue of ratification of the agreement should be considered in the Slovak Parliament next week.

The bilateral agreement between the two countries opens up opportunities for the United States to use the military airfields of Malacky-Kuhina and Sliac, as well as other bases of the Ministry of Defense, free of charge. The agreement is expected to be valid for 10 years with the possibility of subsequent extension or withdrawal.

As Secretary of State Anthony Blinken later noted, the agreement signed with Slovakia against the backdrop of a security crisis in Eastern Europe does not mean the establishment of permanent US military bases and the creation of a “real presence” of US forces in the country.

Western politicians and media representatives continue to spread numerous speculations about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The Russian side has repeatedly noted that troops are moving across its territory. On January 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow “does not and cannot have any intentions” to attack Ukraine. He stressed that all measures for the combat training of troops are carried out within Russian territory.