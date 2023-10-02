Slovakia | Kumpula-Natri: European democratic groups do not hesitate to criticize Slovakia’s pro-Putin election winner

The left-wing party Smer, which won the parliamentary elections in Slovakia, promised that it would not send “any more cartridges” to Ukraine.

European the social democrats do not hesitate to criticize their Slovak sister party if it deviates from the line supporting Ukraine. For now, however, it is too early to talk about measures, says the Euro representative Miapetra Kumpula-Natri (sd).

The social democratic Smer SD party won the Slovak elections on Sunday. Its leader Robert Fico Appears to understand Russia and, among other things, stated in his election campaign that Slovakia would no longer support Ukraine even with a cartridge.

Fico is currently the strongest hold on the prime minister’s position. President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova appointed him on Monday as government official.

Smer belongs to the group of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) in the European Parliament, which also includes the Finnish Sdp.

Kumpula-Natri says that both S&D and Pes, the umbrella organization of European democratic parties, are closely monitoring Smer’s actions.

“We also try to keep our own lines together,” says Kumpula-Natri.

MEP Miapetra Kumpula-Natri (sd) photographed in Brussels in 2020.

Smer’s position in the Democratic group can be compared to the dispute between the conservative EPP group in Hungary and the right-wing populist Fidesz. For years, the EPP criticized Hungary’s Fidesz party and considered expelling it. In the end, Fidesz left the EPP in 2021 before the vote that would have expelled it.

Socialist group has criticized Smer’s positions before, says Kumpula-Natri. “In 2015, Fico made harsh statements about immigrants and the treatment of refugees, and then we took a more brisk stance,” says Kumpula-Natri.

Official positions on Fico’s Russia policy have not yet been given, and according to Kumpula-Natri, it is still too early. “The election result has only just been confirmed, it has not yet been seen what the group will do.”

Forming a government is not necessarily simple in Slovakia either.

For now Sweden’s former prime minister has spoken about Smer’s position Stefan Löfvénwho heads the umbrella organization of European Democrats, Pesi.

“Löfvén assumes that all European social democratic parties have a policy of supporting Ukraine and hopes that Slovakia stays on the right track,” says Kumpula-Natri.

According to Löfvén, if necessary, Smer can also be separated from the Pes group.