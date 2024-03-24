The former Foreign Minister, supported by the liberal opposition, obtained 42.51% of the votes against the 37.05% collected by the President of the Chamber Peter Pellegrini

Former Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok won the first round of the presidential elections celebrated yesterday in Slovakia and will face the President of the Chamber Peter Pellegrini in the run-off scheduled for April 6. Today 'The Sloak Spectator' reports on the outcome of the electoral challenge between the pro-European Korkok and the pro-Russian prime minister's ally Robert Fico.

With 100% of the votes counted, Korcok, supported by the liberal opposition, obtained 42.51% of the votes (958,393), against 37.05% of the votes (834,718) collected by Pellegrini. “I have my feet on the ground: before the second round we are all aware that we will have to do more to get closer to the voters,” Korcok explained in statements reported by the same publication.

Voter turnout

Participation in this first round was 51.91%, exceeding that of the first round of the presidential elections five years ago (48.74%). Some 4.4 million people were called to vote to succeed President Zuzana Caputova, who announced last June that she would not run for re-election “for personal reasons.”