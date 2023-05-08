The rebirth of pro-Russian parties in the EU. In Slovakia towards the return of Fico

There was a time when the pro-Russian parties in Europe did not hide, on the contrary they thrived and indicated as positive the more or less close relationship they maintained with Moscow and Vladimir Putin’s system of power. More recently, however, it has become very difficult to flaunt these reports. Already after what happened in Crimea in 2014even more after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Now, however, the wind seems to be (partially) changing again, at least in some European countries the pro-Russian political forces seem ready to make their comeback on the scene.

In chronological order, the latest developments in this regard come from Slovakia, one of the countries of the so-called Visegrad group. Former outpost of sovereign policies and with pro-Russian leanings, in recent years there had instead been a clear pro-European shift. However, on Sunday 7 May, the pro-Western prime minister resigned Eduard Heger. The premier resigned two days after Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer left his post.

After Heger’s resignation, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová appointed central bank deputy governor Ludovit Odor to lead a government of technocrats. But elections are already scheduled for September. Polls show that the former premier’s pro-Russian Smer-SD party Robert Fico is a voter favorite.

Before Heger’s announcement, Fico had stated, inter alia, thatif elected to lead the next government, would have ended Slovakia’s arms supplies to Ukraine. A step that is relevant to say the least and which could undermine the position of Brussels, adopted by a country bordering Ukraine.

The opening line at the Orban Kremlin

He’s certainly not the only one. Another country Visegrad, Hungary, never participated in military aid for Kiev. Contrary to the European Union’s resolution to maintain a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán swore to maintain relations with Moscow.

“We will maintain our economic relationship with Russia, and this is what we are proposing to our allies as well,” Orban said during his recent annual state of the nation address. Orban stated that “the Hungarian government does not consider the idea that Russia is a threat to the security of Hungary or Europe realistic”.

Speaking about the war, Orban emphasized Hungary’s relationship with Russia. He said that even though Hungary has provided aid to Ukraine and shelter for Ukrainians fleeing the war, this ”does not mean cutting off our relations with Russia, as this would be contrary to our national interests”. Hungary is heavily dependent on Russia to meet its energy needs.

Over the past decade, under the leadership of Orban, Hungary has established strong economic and diplomatic ties with Russia. It has also concluded important agreements with Moscow on oil, gas and nuclear fuel. Not only. Orban has also repeatedly accused the European Union of prolonging the war.

