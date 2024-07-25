I was behind a letter signed by 1,200 employees and freelancers. We said that we did not agree with the bill because we thought it would bring political influence into our broadcasting. We held a number of protests. On the “black day of RTVS”, hundreds of people came to work dressed entirely in black, and many other journalists and public figures joined in. We went on strike twice, but that was less successful. Many did not want to strike against their own management, which we had nothing against, and it was also legally difficult because broadcasting has a public service mandate.