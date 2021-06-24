Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

In a snapshot of the oddities and antics of Euro 2020, Slovak goalkeeper Martin Dubravka scored by mistake against Spain in the manner of volleyball players, specifically the hitter after Sarabia’s shot bounced off the crossbar, and instead of being taken out by a Slovak goalkeeper, he hit it hard and strangely in the goal, during the match that brought the two teams together. At the end of the first round of Euro 2020.

Despite the brilliance of Dubravka by saving the penalty kick of Spanish striker Morata in the 11th minute, as well as stopping another powerful shot from the same player, he eliminated his brilliance with a catastrophic error.

Volleyball attended the match through the Newcastle goalkeeper, who excelled in hitting the ball as the most skilled hitter standing on the net. But the Slovak goalkeeper hit his own net, not his opponent’s court.

Martin’s error opened the appetite of the Spanish players and scored three more goals before the passage of 67 minutes of the match, which ended with five clean goals that decided the qualification for the Spanish “Matador”.

Surprisingly, Spain’s fifth goal was also signed by Slovakia player Joari Kochka by mistake in the 72nd minute, to leave Slovakia the tournament, leaving imprints that will not be forgotten in the memory of the “Euro”.

Despite Spain’s biggest win in its history in the “Euro”, the match confirmed the weakness of Luis Neriki’s team in paying the penalty kicks after Morata missed against Slovakia, the second blow that the Spaniards missed after the one that Moreno missed against Poland