Spokesman Martin Strezinic told AFP that President Zuzana Caputova shares the opinion of the outgoing Prime Minister that “the decision on this matter must reflect the result of the recent legislative elections.”

According to the spokesman, “a decision on military aid at this moment will set a precedent” for the new government, adding that the outgoing administration has limited powers.

The spokesman explained that Caputova “has not changed her position on military aid to Ukraine and will continue to support this.”

The populist party “Smir-SD”, headed by former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, won 23 percent of the votes in Saturday’s elections, defeating the centrist party “Progressive Slovakia”, which won 18 percent of the votes.

Fico asked Monday to form a new government.