The European Socialist Party (PES) has decided toexpulsion of the parties of former Slovak prime ministers Robert Fico (Smer) and Peter Pellegrini (Hlas) after they agreed on the formation of a new government in Bratislava with the Slovak National Party (SNS), a far-right pro-Russian formation.

“The Group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament welcomes and supports the unanimous decision of the presidency of the PSE to suspend the Slovak parties Smer and Hlas – we read in a statement – This step comes as reaction to the formation of a coalition government in Slovakia with the far-right SNS party.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the three parties it is not compatible with the progressive values ​​and principles of the European Socialist family and Social Democrats. Recent public comments and positions adopted by the leaders of Smer and Hlas on the Russian war against Ukraine, migrants, the rule of law and the LGBT community have raised serious concerns and have no place in a progressive family.” Accordingly, explains the statement, the three Slovaks who were part of it were suspended from the S&D group of the European Parliament.