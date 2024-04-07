Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 04/07/2024 – 7:18

A member of the EU and NATO, the Eastern European country chose Peter Pellegrini as its new president, a politician considered skeptical of Ukraine and who is part of the government coalition that cut aid deliveries to Kiev. Slovaks went to the polls this Saturday (06/04) and elected as new president the social democrat Peter Pellegrini, 48 years old, considered to be in the pro-Russian camp and skeptical of Ukraine.

The until now President of Parliament and leader of one of the three parties of the governing coalition of left-wing populists and ultranationalists had 54% of the votes and defeated the pro-Western candidate Ivan Korcok, who ran as an independent and had 46% of the votes.

During the campaign, Pellegrini defended the need to negotiate with Russia to put an end to the war that began with the invasion of Ukraine, a position also defended by the current Slovak government which, since coming to power in the European autumn, has interrupted the important military aid that the country was providing to Kiev.

The result, in a way, was surprising, as experts expected a tighter dispute and also considering that Korcok had come first in the first round, two weeks ago.

The voter turnout rate was 60%, 18 percentage points higher than in 2019. Analysts predicted that a high voter turnout could benefit Pellegrini, who managed not only to mobilize his voters but to attract the majority of those who had voted for others candidates, such as the ultranationalist Stefan Harabin, who had placed third in the first round.

Pellegrini won in seven of the country's eight regions, while his rival, supported by the liberal and pro-European opposition, only came first in Bratislava, the capital.

Campaign focused on Ukraine

Korcok, 60, was supported by opposition parties. The popular liberal incumbent president, Zuzana Caputova, a Ukraine supporter like Korcok, did not run for re-election.

He has focused his campaign on defending military support for Ukraine and positioning himself as a counterweight to the government led by left-wing populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, whom he accuses of violating the rule of law with measures such as eliminating the cabinet of the anti-corruption prosecutor and his attacks on the media.

Although he admitted defeat and congratulated Pellegrini, Korcok, a former Slovak foreign minister, criticized the election campaign as “not transparent”.

“It has been proven that it is possible to become president of Slovakia by spreading hate,” he said. “The election campaign can also be won by making me a war candidate,” he added.

The criticism comes because, during the campaign, Fico painted Korcok as a “warmonger” because of his position in favor of military support for Ukraine.

Pellegrini also described his rival as a supporter of the war and accused him of wanting to send Slovak troops to fight in Ukraine. He told the AFP news agency before the second round of elections that Slovak politicians were divided over whether the war in Ukraine should continue or whether it was time for peace talks with Russia.

“I belong to the latter [grupo]”, he added.

Although they fall within the same political spectrum, Pellegrini is skeptical of the position of the German Federal Chancellor, fellow Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, one of Kiev's biggest supporters.

Proximity to the Prime Minister

Pellegrini's party, Hlas, is a split from Fico's Smer. Pellegrini succeeded Fico as prime minister when he resigned in 2018, following popular protests and unrest caused by the murder of Ján Kuciak, a journalist who investigated the links between organized crime and political power.

After the elections in September last year, Hlas and Smer formed a government with the ultranationalist SNS, which led to the suspension of the two parties from the group of European Social Democrats.

Since 2018, Fico has adopted anti-immigration and eurosceptic positions that bring him closer to the ultranationalist Viktor Orbán, Hungarian prime minister.

Pellegrini described his victory in the elections as a “great satisfaction”.

“I want to be a president who represents the national interests of Slovakia,” he said, guaranteeing that “the country will remain on the side of peace and not war.”

Foreign policy must remain unchanged

After voting this Saturday, Pellegrini assured that the vote “was not about the future direction of foreign policy”. According to him, Slovakia will remain a “strong member of the European Union and NATO”.

In addition to his native language, Pellegrini also speaks German, English and Russian and is considered more moderate than Fico.

In the Slovak political system, the president has mainly representative tasks. He ratifies international treaties, appoints high-ranking judges and is commander-in-chief of the armed forces. He can also veto laws or challenge them before the Constitutional Court. Pellegrini's inauguration ceremony is scheduled for June 15.

The Slovak government's current line goes against that of the neighboring Czech Republic, which, after the European Union failed to fulfill its promise to deliver one million shells to Ukraine by the end of last year, led an initiative to send up to 800,000 shells to Kiev. Until 1992, the two countries formed Czechoslovakia.

