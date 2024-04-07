Presidential elections in Slovakia, the pro-Russian Pellegrini wins

Social Democrat Peter Pellegrini, a supporter of the pro-Russian government, won today's Slovak presidential election with 56% of the votes, with almost all the seats counted, according to preliminary data from the Statistics Office. The current president of Parliament and leader of one of the three parties of the coalition of left-wing populists and ultranationalists thus defeated the pro-European Ivan Korcok, who came first in the first round a fortnight ago with his message of exercising control of the executive from office of head of state.

During the election campaign, Pellegrini defended the need to negotiate with Russia to end the war that began with its invasion of Ukraine, a position maintained by the government which, since it came to power in the autumn, has stopped the significant military aid that the country provided to Kiev. Voter turnout was 60%, 18 points more than 2019.

“I am sincerely disappointed” but “I want to congratulate the winner”: with these words Ivan Korcok, the pro-European candidate supported by the opposition, admitted defeat in the presidential elections in Slovakia won with 53% of the preferences by Peter Pellegrini, close to the pro-Russian policy of the current government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico. “I want to express my belief that Pietro Pellegrini will be independent and will act according to his own beliefs and without orders,” Korcok added.

“It's an enormous satisfaction”: said Peter Pellegrini speaking in Bratislava after the victory in the Slovak presidential elections and then assuring his commitment to ensure “Slovakia remains on the side of peace and not on the side of war”. Before the ballot, Pellegrini – close to the pro-Russian policy of the current government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico – had said he was “in favor” of peace talks with Russia. Korcok, the opposition candidate – defeated at the polls – and close to pro-European positions, said he does not believe that Ukraine should give up parts of its territory to achieve peace.