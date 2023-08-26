Dhe handcuffs recently clicked in numerous executives of the Slovakian security apparatus. But the temporary arrest of Tibor Gašpar not only stood out because he was chief of police from 2012 to 2018, himself the head of the elite NAKA unit, which took him into custody. Gašpar is also a key candidate for former Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer party in the early parliamentary elections on September 30. After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, she is pushing back to power.

The murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancé Martina Kušnírová in spring 2018 washed both Gašpar and Fico out of office. The head of government had to give way to his then party colleague Peter Pellegrini. But even he was unable to turn things around in the spring 2020 election. Revelations that business people close to Smer were infiltrating the state, especially the police and judiciary, weighed too heavily.