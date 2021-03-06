Slovakia, due to a lack of places in intensive care units, began to send seriously ill patients with coronavirus to clinics in Germany and Poland. This was reported on Saturday, March 6, at the Ministry of Health of the Republic.

They explained that 349 seriously ill patients with coronavirus were hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Slovak hospitals, which is the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic.

“There are practically no places left in intensive care units. On Saturday, Germany received the first two COVID patients from Slovakia. They are housed in one of the clinics in the city of Dortmund. Severe patients are also sent to Poland. They are in a specialized hospital in Gorlice (Southern Poland), ”noted TASS at the ministry.

On March 1, it became known that Slovakia had registered a Russian drug for the coronavirus Sputnik V.

On the same day, it became known that following negotiations with scientists and epidemiologists, the country’s government approved new coronavirus restrictions. There, it was decided to introduce a curfew from 20:00 to 01:00 and the mandatory wearing of respirators.

As expected, the new measures will be in effect until March 21, but if the epidemiological situation does not improve, the government will discuss the introduction of a lockdown.

According to the portal Worldometer, in Slovakia, more than 322.1 thousand cases of COVID-19 were registered, over 255 thousand people recovered, 7.7 thousand patients died.