Slovak Defense Minister Kaliniak: Ukraine needs to start peace negotiations

Ukraine needs to start peace negotiations with Russia, since they will always have a common border. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliniak, reports RIA News.

“No matter how the conflict ends, Ukraine will always have a border with Russia. She won't move. Peaceful efforts are what she needs most,” he said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, now the situation on the front line is frozen. Kalinyak also noted that against the backdrop of the current state of the military conflict, Kyiv should start talking about peace negotiations, in which the leaders of the European Union and the United States should take part.

Earlier, the head of the second department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Polishchuk, said that Moscow remains open to truly meaningful proposals for a diplomatic settlement of the situation around Ukraine. However, according to him, now there is no need to count on a change in the West’s approaches to the Ukrainian settlement.