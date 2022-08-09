Slovak Transpetrol confirmed the stoppage of oil pumping through the Druzhba pipeline

The Slovak company Transpetrol, which is the operator of the Druzhba pipeline section located in the country, confirmed the stoppage of the pumping of Russian oil to Slovakia, writes Reuters.

“At the moment, the transit of oil through the Druzhba pipeline through the territory of Slovakia has been stopped,” the agency cites an excerpt from the company’s email.

Earlier, the Ukrainian state-owned company Ukrtransnafta stopped the pumping of oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which raw materials are delivered to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The company stopped supplying Russian oil to Europe on the morning of August 4.

Transneft confirmed that the transit has been stopped, as the Russian side cannot make a payment for it under the EU (EU) sanctions. The company noted that they began to look for alternative ways to pay for the transit of oil through Ukraine.