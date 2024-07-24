Slovakian Interior Minister Calls Ukraine’s Ban on Russian Oil Transit Blackmail

The Ukrainian authorities have taken the path of blackmailing Slovakia and Hungary by banning part of the transit of oil from Russia through Ukrainian territory. This was stated in a video address by the head of the Slovakian Interior Ministry, Matus Sutai-Estok, as reported by RIA News.

“She [Украина] took this step despite the fact that we were among the first to provide significant humanitarian aid after the start of the military conflict,” the minister said.

On July 22, Slovakia and Hungary filed an appeal to the European Commission in connection with the fact that Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian oil through its territory.

Earlier, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini threatened Kyiv with retaliatory measures against the backdrop of the situation with oil transit from Russia. According to him, such a decision by Ukraine is an unpleasant interference in the good-neighborly relations of the two states.