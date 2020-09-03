Slovakia Businessman accused of commissioning murder of Slovak journalist acquitted – Murder linked to journalist revelations

Kuciak and his partner were murdered in 2018 at the age of only 27. The murders are linked to Kuciak’s articles in which he exposed corruption, tax evasion, and the connections between business and politicians.

Slovak the court released a businessman on Thursday Marián Kočnerin charges, reports AFP. Kočner was suspected of investigating a journalist Ján Kuciakin ordering murder.

Kuciak and his partner, an archaeologist Martina Kušnírová was shot in February 2018 at the age of only 27 at his common home near the Slovak capital, Bratislava.

The murders are linked to Kuciak’s articles in which he exposed corruption, tax evasion, and the connections between business and politicians. Kočner had threatened Kuciak after he wrote about Kočner’s transactions and connections with politicians in the Slovak ruling party.

Couple shot by a former soldier and assassin Miroslav Marček and hired him Zoltán Andruskó have confessed to the act.

Marček was sentenced to 23 years in prison and Andruskó to 15 years in prison. Andruskó made a deal with the prosecutor.

However, according to the prosecutor, it was Kočner who was the real commissioner of the murder, ordered by his friend Alena Zsuzsová would have asked Andruskó to hire Marček and beyond Tomáš Szabón. The prosecutor demanded up to 25 years in prison for Kočner, Zsuzsová and Szabó for double murder.

However, according to the judge, no guilt could be proved.

“The crime was committed but it has not been proven that Marián Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová ordered the murder,” the judge said Ružena Sabová in its judgment, according to AFP.

Kočner eventually received a fine of only € 5,000 for illegal possession of weapons, as 60 bullets were found in his home. In his speech in July, Kočner denied guilty of murder.

“I am not a saint, but I am not a murderer either. And especially I am not a fool who does not understand where the murder of a journalist would lead. ”

Kuciak’s father Joseph commented to reporters that he was paralyzed by the verdict.

“We can only hope that justice finally wins,” he said.

At the same time the prosecutor Vladimír Turan stated that he had appealed against the judgment. The case will then be heard in the Slovak Supreme Court.

Kuciakin revelations and the ensuing murder shook Slovakia, a population of 5.4 million, thoroughly two years ago.

After the murder, the streets of Slovak cities saw the widest protests since the fall of communism. As a result, in March 2018, the then Prime Minister Robert Fico had to resign.

This year, however, the opposition was won by the opposition and the center-right government of the anti-corruption Ordinary People’s Party came to power again. Igor Matovičin under.

According to Matovič, “it is clear that the real planners of the murder want to escape justice”.

“We believe the right still reaches both of them,” he wrote on Facebook after the verdict.

President of the country Zuzana Čaputová said he was “shocked” by the verdict he believes would overturn in the Supreme Court. Čaputová is a lawyer with a background in the fight against corruption.