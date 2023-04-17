Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian grain has been exported through the European Union to other countries.

But due to logistical problems, the grain has stocked up, driving down prices, sparking protests from local farmers who also expressed concerns about food safety.

“Today, the government approved a proposal to ban the import of agricultural products and certain foodstuffs from Ukraine,” Slovak Agriculture Minister Samuel Vulkan told reporters.

He said the ban, which goes into effect on Wednesday, aims to protect the local agricultural sector as well as consumer health.

Last week, the ministry said that it had analyzed a sample of Ukrainian grain, and that the results of the analysis showed “the presence of an unauthorized pesticide in the European Union that negatively affects human health.”

The ban covers various products including cereals, sugar, fruits, vegetables, wine and honey.

Falkan stressed that the ban will not apply to Ukrainian products that pass through Slovakia for export to the markets of other countries.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary, both members of the European Union, banned imports of grain and other food from Ukraine.