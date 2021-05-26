Slovakia has banned Belarusian aircraft from flying over its territory. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Ivan Korchok in his Twitter-account.

According to him, this decision was a reaction to the unacceptable actions of the Belarusian authorities and violation of laws on their part. Also, Belarusian airlines will be prohibited from using Slovak airports, the minister stressed.

Earlier, Poland banned the aircraft of Belarusian airlines from entering the airspace over the country. “The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a ban on the entry into Polish airspace of aircraft operated by carriers from Belarus,” – said in a statement by the press secretary of the government of the republic, Peter Müller.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of mines received from the Belarusian side. To escort the aircraft, a MiG-29 fighter of the Belarusian Air Force was raised. Immediately after landing, law enforcement officers detained the creator and editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who was on board. At home, he is accused of creating an extremist group and calling for riots after the presidential elections in August 2020. He could face up to 15 years in prison.