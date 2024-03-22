Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

The left-wing nationalist Robert Fico is not standing for election himself. But the presidential election in Slovakia will primarily determine whether he can continue his anti-liberal course.

Bratislava – The stakes could hardly be less in Slovakia's presidential election on Saturday (March 23). “This election is a turning point for the entire political system,” says Milan Nič from the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP). Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ).

The social-liberal incumbent Zuzana Čaputová will no longer run. She recently used her relatively powerful position in the country's political system to form a counterpoint to the left-wing nationalist Prime Minister Robert Fico and his cross-front coalition. Fico and his SMER party have governed since 2023 with a coalition of the nominally social democratic Hlas party and the right-wing Slovak National Party (SNS). The election for head of state becomes a vote on Fico's anti-liberal policies.

Peter Pellegrini (left) and Ivan Korčok discuss on the still public television station RTVS before the presidential election. © IMAGO/Vaclav Salek

First round of the presidential election in Slovakia – Two promising candidates

The vote is the first round of the presidential election. There could be three candidates Polls about 80 percent of the vote omitted. Two of them are tied and will most likely go into the runoff against each other: Peter Pellegrini, chairman of the Hlas party, and the liberal, non-party former foreign minister Ivan Korčok are each polled at around 35 percent. The right-wing extremist, former Justice Minister Štefan Harabin, however, was recently at around 12 percent.

Korčok is considered the preferred candidate of the incumbent Čaputová. There are also seven other men running who pollsters think have little chance. With the exception of the technocratic ex-diplomat Jan Kubiš, they range from moderate nationalists to open neo-fascists.

Pellegrini fell out with Fico in the dispute over the SMER chairmanship in 2020 and founded the Hlas party, but the two have been in coalition again since 2023. In the presidential election campaign he is now completely on Fico's line. This is what he demanded, according to the Austrian daily newspaper default, an end to Western arms supplies to Ukraine and the implementation of Fico's so-called judicial reform. Otherwise, he is running an election campaign with little content, which is not unusual since a head of state usually stays out of day-to-day politics.

Three-way battle for the presidency: Current polls on the Slovakian election

candidates Ipsos | Median | Focus (in percent) Peter Pellegrini 37.4 | 34.2 | 34.4 Ivan Korčok 36.6 | 35.7 | 33.1 Stefan Harabin 11.3 | 11.4 | 12.7

Prime Minister Fico abolished the corruption prosecutor's office – expert sees separation of powers in danger

Prime Minister Fico abolished the corruption prosecutor's office and wanted to shorten statute of limitations for corruption crimes. The Constitutional Court stopped the latter at the request of President Čaputová. The corruption prosecutor's office was nevertheless dissolved in mid-March. The authority recently investigated mainly against Fico and those around him and was headed by the conservative former Justice Minister Daniel Lipšic from Fico, according to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ)accused of having “irreparably politicized” his office.

The EUParliament condemned Fico's move as an attack on the independent judiciary. The Commission threatened in an open letter to Bratislava that if this continued, Slovakia's funds could be frozen. DGAP expert Nič warned the SZthe separation of powers is at stake.

Exclusively men from the center left to the far right: the field of candidates for the Slovakian presidential election. © TOMAS BENEDIKOVIC/IMAGO

Media in Slovakia under pressure: From the murder of Ján Kuciak to Fico's attack on public broadcasting

Fico's attack on the corruption prosecutor's office cannot be explained without looking back to 2018, when he had to resign from the office of prime minister: At that time, 28-year-old investigative reporter Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová were murdered by contract killers. The background to this has not yet been fully determined.

Kuciak's latest, incomplete research suggested that Fico's SMER, which ruled between 2012 and 2018, was closely involved with organized crime. In addition, Fico's office manager is said to have had close ties to a suspected middleman in the Calabrian mafia. The anti-corruption protests that have been taking place in Slovakia since Fico took office also point to this history.

The murder of the journalist Ján Kuciak is always remembered during the protests against the Slovakian government. © Jaroslav Novák/TASR/dpa

Fico has recently also targeted the country's independent media landscape. If the government in Bratislava has its way, public broadcasting should be largely restructured and a seven-member political committee should be given the right to dismiss the director at any time and without justification. That's what she reported German wave.

Basically, this strategy follows the example of the ultra-conservative Polish PiS government, which has now been voted out. At the beginning of her term in office, she brought public television under her control and converted it into a one-sided propaganda medium, and was criticized Reporters Without Borders at that time. According to the organization, Fico and his coalition partners regularly insult journalists.

Viktor Orbán's propaganda media intervenes in the presidential election campaign in Slovakia

According to the, Pellegrini's promising opponent Korčok was a candidate default with the promise to continue the work of his predecessor. The country's former foreign minister is the only explicitly pro-Western candidate in the field. His program is therefore to preserve the rule of law and the protection of minorities. Around 400,000 Hungarians and several hundred thousand Roma live in the country.

Among the approximately four million eligible voters, their votes could make a difference. This is probably why Hungarian media loyal to Orbán have been campaigning against Korčok for weeks, like this ARD reported. At the beginning of the year, Fico and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán joined forces against the EU specifically and liberalism in general.

The Slovak sociologist Michal Vasecka told the broadcaster that around half of the population shared the anti-Western stance of Pellegrini and Fico, while the other half had a more positive attitude towards the EU in particular. Accordingly, things are likely to be close in the runoff election at the latest. This will probably be decided by how many voters of the right-wing radical Štefan Harabin can warm to Pellegrini's left-wing nationalism.

In the event of such an election victory, DGAP expert Nič warned Pellegrini SZ before a shift in power in favor of the right-wing radical SNS party within the cross-front coalition. (kb)