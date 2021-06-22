Low block and low risks. Slovakia he is going to pose the game in a very similar way to how he did it Sweden in view of Spain: with two lines of four very close together and stationed near his goal and leaving two offensive players up to try to do damage in the transitions. With this same script he won Poland 2-1 and was in a position of advantage in the group: now it is worth the draw and will not be exposed in the least.

No references above. In the two games played so far, Slovakia has trained with two midfielders as forwards: the veteran Marek hamsik, who returned from Chinese football and signed a few months for the Gothenburg Swedish to get to the Eurocup with a good rhythm of competition, and what in theory is its natural replacement for the next generation, Ondrej Doubt, a talented hitch that helped the Cologne not to descend to the German Second Division. Both exchange positions, move without fixing the centrals, fall to the sides and seek to cause disorientation in the rival defense.

Hamsik is one of the most offensive players on the Slovak national team.

DPA via Europa Press



Mak’s verticality. In addition to the two false points already mentioned, Slovakia has a dagger in the left lane to attack the spaces with its power. Is about Robert Mak, an extreme that was formed in the quarry of the Manchester City and that he spent the best time of his career between the PAOK of Thessaloniki and the Saint Petersburg Zenith. Now play in the Ferencvaros Hungarian. His action in the first goal against Poland defines him: he is right-handed, he plays close to the opposite side to throw diagonals on a changed foot and seeks to eliminate rivals by sheer acceleration.

Skriniar and Kucka give consistency. Two footballers with extensive experience in the Italian league provide Slovakia with the craft and the defensive quality. Milan skriniar has become the Inter de Milan in one of the most powerful plants on the European scene. He is strong, very winner of duels and difficult to beat on the mark. In addition, it comes at a great moment after scoring 2-1 against Poland. Juraj Kucka, who acts as a midfielder, is already in the final stretch of a career in which he has worn T-shirts like the one in Genoa and that of AC Milan. In this Eurocup He seems to be living a second youth: he is very intense, powerful and daring. His shots from medium range are another offensive resource for the team.

Stefan Tarkovic, emergency solution. The coach, who had served as an assistant in the national team in the past, was called back to the main position after the surprising dismissal of Pavel Hapal, who lost his job right in the middle of the two play-offs. Having eliminated the Republic of Ireland in the semi-finals, Slovakia lost two consecutive matches of the Nations League, the last of them at home in front of Israel. The Federation did not see the team in good condition to face the final against North Ireland a month later and opted for the change of coach, which gave them good results as the team won 1-2 in extra time in Belfast.