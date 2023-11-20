Head of the Ministry of Agriculture Takacs: Slovakia is ready to extend the embargo on grain imports from Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture of Slovakia, Richard Takacs, said that the country is ready to extend the ban on the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine into the republic. His words leads teraz.sk.

Takacs announced his readiness to extend the embargo on grain imports from Ukraine following negotiations with representatives of the European Commission in Brussels. He called on the European Union to find a joint solution to this issue within the organization.

“It is highly likely that I will propose to the government to extend the import ban [агропродукции с Украины] which in Slovakia is valid until the end of the year. We are not happy to do such things, but the European Commission must come up with some solution,” he emphasized.