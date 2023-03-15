And about. Prime Minister of Slovakia Heger: Bratislava will decide to transfer MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine

And about. Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger expressed the opinion that Bratislava would nevertheless decide on the transfer of Soviet MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. About this he declared in an interview published on the SME newspaper website.

Heger believes that the Slovak government has the necessary competencies in order to send unused aircraft to Kyiv. And commenting on the opposition’s intention to make sure that the fighters are still at the Sliac airbase, but are inoperative, the politician said: “They can easily do it if they have time.”

Earlier, Heger said that the question of Slovakia’s readiness to supply Ukraine with Soviet MiG-29 fighters to replace the depleted Ukrainian air fleet divided the country’s parliament into supporters and ardent opponents of such a measure.

In February, the Slovak Parliament expressed official support for Ukraine and adopted a resolution on the existence of a “terrorist regime” in Russia.