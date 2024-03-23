bAccording to initial partial results, the presidential election in Slovakia will have to be held in a runoff election. According to the partial results published on Saturday evening, the populist parliamentary speaker Peter Pellegrini and the liberal diplomat Ivan Korcok will face each other. The runoff election will take place on April 6th.

According to the partial results published by the statistics office, Pellegrini received 40.4 percent of the vote in the first round of voting on Saturday, while Korcok received 36.9 percent. The two were clearly ahead of all other applicants and are now facing each other in the runoff election. According to Slovakian electoral law, this is necessary if none of the candidates wins an absolute majority.

Pellegrini is an ally of Russia-friendly Prime Minister Robert Fico, who denies Ukraine military aid to defend itself against Russia. The 48-year-old has, among other things, questioned Ukraine's sovereignty and called on Kiev to make peace with Russia.

Former Foreign Minister Korcok, on the other hand, is a staunch supporter of Ukraine and holds similar views to outgoing President Zuzana Caputova, who did not run for a second term. He is supported by the opposition in the country.