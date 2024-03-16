Saturday, March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
Slovakia | A woman died when a bear chased her in the mountains

The rescuers scared the bear away with warning shots.

31 years old a Belarusian woman has died after a bear started chasing her in Slovakia's Low Tatras mountains, Slovakia's mountain rescue service reports to the BBC by.

The woman had been walking in the mountains on Friday evening with a male travel companion. The pair encountered the bear, and according to the man, they ran in different directions.

The woman's body was found shortly after the man had managed to call for help. According to the authorities, the bear was also nearby at the time of discovery, and the rescuers scared the bear away with warning shots.

It is still uncertain whether the woman died in a bear attack or whether she fell down from a height, for example. The area has steep ravines and dense forest.

In the year 2021 was reported in Slovakia reportedly the first case where a bear has killed a human.

Bears are common in Slovakia, and according to researchers, their number has remained fairly constant in recent years, at about 1,275 individuals.

