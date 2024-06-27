Thursday, June 27, 2024
Slovakia | A passenger train and a bus collided in Nové Zámky, several dead and injured

June 27, 2024
in World Europe
A passenger train and a bus collided at a level crossing.

in Slovakia at least four people have died after a passenger train and a bus collided at a level crossing. In addition, five people have been injured in Turma, the country’s rescue authorities inform.

According to the media, the police have said that the accident happened in the city of Nové Zámky in the southwestern part of Slovakia late in the afternoon.

Slovak Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Ešto too has been reported to be traveling to the scene of the accident.

