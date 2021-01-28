As soon as they leave their homes, Slovaks will now have to be able to present a negative Covid test dating from less than a week. This proof will be essential to go to work, study or simply for a walk. Violators risk a fine of 1,000 euros. Thus, the test centers are taken by storm in the early morning. Only those under 15 and over 65 are exempt from the measure.

According to the Slovak authorities, it is unrealistic to wait for the vaccination of the entire population; we must seek to eliminate the virus now. “Everyone crossing the Slovak border must follow the same rules as the population“said Martin Klus, Slovak State Secretary for European Affairs. Slovakia has already carried out two massive campaigns with the aim of testing all 5.5 million inhabitants of the country, without avoiding a second deadly wave.