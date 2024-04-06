Sunday, April 7, 2024
Slovakia | A candidate skeptical of supporting Ukraine won the presidential election

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Slovakia | A candidate skeptical of supporting Ukraine won the presidential election

Among other things, the political wing in question opposes military support for Ukraine and has questioned Ukraine's sovereignty.

Slovak the speaker of the parliament becomes the new president Peter Pellegriniwho is politically close to the current Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico.

Among other things, the political wing in question opposes military support for Ukraine and has questioned Ukraine's sovereignty.

Pellegrini defeated his opponent Ivan Korčok with 53 percent of the vote. Korčok conceded defeat early Sunday night.

Although the position of the president in Slovakia is largely ceremonial, the president, among other things, ratifies international agreements and appoints judges, and acts as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

