Slovakia A businessman involved in the murder of a journalist and his suspected assistant are again brought to justice in Slovakia

Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová were murdered at their home in 2018. The businessman and his assistant were previously suspected of ordering the murder, but were acquitted last autumn.

Slovak the Supreme Court has overturned the lower court’s decision to acquit the businessman and his suspected accomplice from charges related to the journalist; Ján Kuciakin and this fiancé to murder.

Businessman Marián Kočner and his assistant suspect Alena Zsuzsová are now being brought to justice again. Kuciak and his fiancé Martina Kušnírová was murdered at home in 2018.

Read more: Businessman accused of commissioning murder of Slovak journalist acquitted – Murder linked to journalist revelations

Kočner and Zsuzsová were suspected of ordering the mafia-style murder, but were acquitted last autumn. The Supreme Court ruled that the lower court had made several errors during the trial.

Kuciak was an investigative journalist whose last story dealt with Kočner ‘s obscure transactions. The blood act itself was convicted last year by a former soldier who received a 23-year sentence.

Read more: The former soldier confessed to the murders of a Slovak journalist and his wife: “I shot him in the chest”