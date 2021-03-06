Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic has responded to calls to abandon the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The politician said he would not return the drug back. He wrote about this in his Facebook…

Several Slovak politicians immediately criticized the government’s actions after purchasing the Russian vaccine. As writes RIA NewsIn particular, two deputy prime ministers and leaders of two parties, Richard Sulik (“Freedom and Solidarity”) and Veronika Remishova (“For People”), said that after the purchase of the vaccine, they do not rule out the reorganization of the Cabinet until the parties leave its membership.

Matovic stressed that after the purchase of the drug, a lot of criticism fell upon him, but when Moscow offered to return the batch of the drug without further sanctions, the critics fell silent. “To tell the truth, I would never have allowed to return [препарат] back. Never! ”- wrote the prime minister.

He also added that he would not refuse to save his own people with the help of a high-quality vaccine just because it was produced in Russia.

The delivery of the Russian vaccine has led to serious political divisions within the country. Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korchok criticized Prime Minister Igor Matovic, who personally met the first party at the airport. Korchok even called the Russian drug a “hybrid warfare tool” that divides European countries and portrays the EU as a failure. President of the country Zuzana Chaputova also spoke out against the use of the Sputnik V vaccine.