The Prime Minister of Slovakia Igor Matovich said that the Sputnik V vaccine will not be returned to the Russian Federation, it is necessary for the residents of the republic, reports RIA News.

According to him, it was decided to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine without waiting for its registration in the European Union, since “there is no time for delay, there is not enough vaccines in the country, dozens of our fellow citizens die from COVID-19 every day.”

As a reminder, the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was delivered on Monday from Moscow to the city of Kosice in eastern Slovakia.

Slovakia registered the Sputnik V vaccine on March 1, becoming the second EU country after Hungary to approve the Russian drug.

Meanwhile, the President of Slovakia Zuzana Chaputova and a number of other politicians negatively perceived the purchase of the Russian vaccine. In their opinion, the drug must first be certified in the EU.