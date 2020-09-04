The millionaire Marian Kocner, accused of masterminding, was acquitted for lack of evidence in the trial of the murder of the Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak. It cannot be proven that Kocner and the co-defendant Alena Zsuzsova had commissioned the murder, said the presiding judge Ruzena Sabova at the verdict on Thursday in Pezinok. Relatives and the government reacted in horror to the acquittal.

The 27-year-old Kuciak, who was a journalist researching connections between the Italian mafia and Slovak politicians and who had also dealt intensively with Kocner’s business, was shot together with his fiancée Martina Kusnirova in February 2018. The murder was carried out by ex-soldier Miroslav Marcek, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison in April.

Kocner was suspected of having commissioned the murder. According to the indictment, Kocner wanted to prevent further revelations about his activities. The public prosecutor’s office had demanded 25 years in prison for the entrepreneur and his two alleged accomplices, Zsuzsova and Tomas Szabo.

Judge Sabova only sentenced the businessman to a fine of 5000 euros for illegal possession of weapons. In the course of the investigation, 60 bullets of ammunition were found in Kocner’s house.

Zsuzsova was acquitted. Szabo, who acted as an escape driver, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and has to pay the families of the murdered 70,000 euros each.

The responsible public prosecutor, according to his own statements, appealed shortly after the court decision. A lawyer for Kuciak’s family said the verdict was “factually incorrect”.

“You are guilty, I am sure of that.”

The murdered journalist’s father, Jozef Kuciak, told reporters after the verdict was announced that he felt “paralyzed”. “We can only hope that justice will ultimately prevail,” he added.

“You are guilty, I am convinced of that. We will continue to fight,” said Kusnirova’s mother Zlatica before leaving the courtroom in tears.

Criticism of the court decision also came from politics. The Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova was “shocked” at the acquittal for Kocner. You assume that the judgment before the Supreme Court will not stand.

Criticism also came from press associations

Prime Minister Igor Matovic wrote on Facebook that it was “obvious” that the “masterminds behind the murder want to free themselves from the clutches of the judiciary”. “We assume that both of them will still expect a fair judgment,” he added, referring to Kocner and Zsuzsova.

The verdict makes it clear that “a lot still needs to be done to ensure justice and prevent impunity,” said the Council of Europe’s human rights representative, Dunja Mijatovic, on Twitter.

Criticism also came from press associations: The German Association of Journalists (DJV) described the judgment as a “scandalous judicial farce”. This is a devastating signal for all investigative journalists in states with unstable legal structures, said the DJV Federal Chairman Frank Überall.

The court decision was “shocking”, said Pavol Szalai from Reporters Without Borders. It is “proof of an enormous failure” by the investigative authorities and the judiciary.

The murder of Kuciak had caused a shock across Slovakia in 2018 and triggered a political earthquake. The posthumous publication of an article by Kuciak led to mass demonstrations against the government in Bratislava and ultimately to the resignation of then Prime Minister Robert Fico. The protests also paved the way for the election of the lawyer and anti-corruption activist Caputova as president of the country and Matovic as head of government. (AFP)