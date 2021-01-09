All or nothing in the first game of the year. The 17-year-old young tennis player from Murcia, Carlos Alcaraz, kicks off the season this Sunday at 11:30 am in Spain, facing Slovak Filip Horansky in his debut in the preliminary phase of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year that begins in Doha, capital of Qatar, where this ‘qualy’ will be held exceptionally due to restrictions due to the pandemic in Australia. Thus, from this Sunday in Doha, 16 places are at stake to be in the final draw of the tournament, which will ultimately be held from February 8 to 21, already on the tracks of the Melbourne Park complex.

Alcaraz begins this qualifying phase being the seed number 21 and must pass three rounds to achieve his goal, the same one that 127 other tennis players are pursuing. The first stone on the road for Alcaraz is Horansky, 28, number 184 in the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) rankings.

They are old acquaintances and have an interesting rivalry after seeing each other twice in various tournaments last October. The Murcian reached the semifinals of the Sánchez-Casal Leotron Catalonia tournament, the first appointment of the National ATP Challenger Circuit held in Barcelona and which ended up winning, by beating the player born in Piestany in three sets, with partials of 7-5, 4-6 and 6-4.

Thus, he took revenge against the rival who had surpassed him eight days before in the Biella tournament, in Italy, then by 3-6 and 4-6 in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

“In 2021 I want to enter the final table at Roland Garros, for which I would have to be a top 100, and finish the year in the top 50. I see myself capable of doing great things,” Alcaraz said in the weeks leading up to this beginning of the course. “I know that the serve is what I have to polish the most and I have to work hard, although I have suffered discomfort in the abdomen for a long time and when I overload that area, something that is done by taking out, bothers me,” he added.

The other Spaniards in contention in this preliminary phase of the Australian Open are the Valencians Bernabé Zapata and Carlos Taberner, who will face the Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky and the Italian Roberto Marcora, respectively; Girona’s Tommy Robredo, who will face Frenchman Antoine Hoang; Mario Vilella from Elche, whose rival will be the Italian Alessandro Gianessi; and Guillermo García López, from Albacete, who will have as his opponent the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.