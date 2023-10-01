Slovak elections | The idea of ​​uniting the Slavs still has an impact – This is how the researcher evaluates the victory of Fico, who is considered pro-Russian

Heino Nyyssönen estimates that a coalition of left-wing populists and nationalists is the most natural government option.

Slovak the weekend parliamentary elections were won by the left-wing populist Smer party with 22.94 percent of the vote. President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputová appointed the head of Smer on Sunday Robert Ficon to form the government.

University teacher of political science at the University of Turku Heino Nyyssönen sees that there are three different scenarios for a new government in Slovakia. He considers the most likely alternative to be the coalition of Smer, Hlas and the national party SNS, which has reached the parliament again.

Heino Nyyssönen

“Smeri’s relations with the Hlas party, which broke away from it, are not very good. Somehow I feel that the coalition of Smer and SNS is still the most natural option, but in the eyes of Europeans it is not the most desirable coalition,” says Nyyssönen.

Nyyssönen points out that SNS is on the far right side of the party map.

“Another scenario is one where SNS would have been replaced by centrist or liberal Ps. The party of the current president, Ps, has practically risen from nothing and is a pro-euro liberal party. If they are able to form a coalition, it would look downright excellent in the eyes of many Europeans. The question is,” can Ps eat his words and go along with something like this.

PS received 17.96 percent of the votes in the elections.

Nyyssönen thinks that the third scenario would be one where the other parties would unite against Smer.

59 years old Fico swore before the elections that Slovakia would not send “a single cartridge” to Ukraine. In addition, he has demanded better relations with Russia.

Nyyssönen is of the opinion that Fico is “a bit one-sidedly” labeled as pro-Russian. He brings up Pan-Slavism, i.e. the idea of ​​the unification of all Slavs.

“The idea of ​​Pan-Slavism has not been brought up recently, but the old idea of ​​Pan-Slavism still has an influence in Slovakia. Through that, you can think that the effort to understand Russia has been quite central to Slovakia’s politics for a very long time. What is not necessarily seen in Finland, these are pretty much internal political populist throws. We perhaps interpret them too easily as playing into Russia’s pocket”, says Nyyssönen.

Slovakia has previously appeared as a strong supporter of Ukraine. Nyyssönen says that as a populist, Fico wants to reflect the people’s opinion.

“There has been a lot of talk in the public about the penetration of Russian disinformation in Slovakia, that 40 percent buy the Russian argument. I’ve been smelling something of the same about Hungary for a long time now, where the state television supports this argument. I wouldn’t be particularly worried about the Ukrainians yet.”

Slovakia together with its neighboring countries Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary form the so-called Visegrad Group.

“We have thought about who Fico and the prime minister of Hungary are Viktor Orbán spacing. I estimate that Visegrad cooperation can grow. I read an assessment in a Hungarian newspaper that supports the government that Fico’s victory is also a victory for Hungary.”

The pattern is peculiar, because Fico is a left-wing populist and Orbán is a right-wing populist.

“Hungary wants Central European cooperation to be emphasized. As far as I can see, Fico has nothing against it. I would assume that the cooperation will become closer to some extent.”

Nyyssönen estimates that especially in regional cooperation, the countries are able to cooperate.