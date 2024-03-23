The presidential elections in Slovakia will have to be decided in a second round, according to the exit poll reports Reuters news agency. None of the candidates received a majority of votes. In two weeks, the two with the most votes, Peter Pellegrini and Ivan Korcok, will compete against each other again.

Korcok received the most votes in the first round with 42 percent. Pellegrini follows with 37 percent of the votes. Korcok, a former foreign minister and diplomat, is pro-European and pro-Ukrainian and is supported by current President Zuzana Caputová. She did not stand for re-election, partly because of the many threats she received in recent years.

Pellegrini is the current Speaker of the Slovak Parliament and is supported by the party of the current Prime Minister, Robert Fico. Fico is under fire in the European Union because he restricts the rule of law with controversial laws. He is pro-Russian and no longer wants to support Ukraine militarily.

The role of president in Slovakia is partly ceremonial, but he or she can also stop or delay government plans. For example, Caputová blocked the appointment of a climate change denier as Climate Minister.