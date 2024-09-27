Liverpool (dpa)

Dutch coach Arne Sloat, Liverpool’s English coach, admitted that the goal tally of Colombian striker Luis Diaz last season was less than expected, but he confirmed that the player is on the right track this season.

The British news agency, PA Media, reported that Diaz had many personal problems last season, after his parents were kidnapped in his country in October of last year, while his father was released after 13 days.

Diaz scored 13 goals last season, but eight of them came in the English Premier League, but he scored five goals in the last four matches in the Premier League, and is surpassed in the number of goals by Norwegian Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, and the player said in an interview with the British channel Sky Sports. Slott is an amazing coach.

“It’s difficult for me to judge because I wasn’t here last season,” said Slott, who became the first Liverpool coach to win six of his first seven matches since Tom Watson in 1896.

He added: “We are still talking about a short period, and when it comes to winning many matches so far, we have mostly achieved victory over the teams that are at the bottom of the standings.”

Slott explained: “He scored eight goals last season. For me, he is a player who can score one and eight goals, but that does not represent his true level.”

He said: “I think he will return to his usual level. He may have been unlucky last season, but a player of his potential will always score many goals every season.”