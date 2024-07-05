Liverpool (dpa)

Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot said he will have to fill the void left by his predecessor Jurgen Klopp, but stressed that winning matches is the best way to start.

The British news agency (PA Media) reported that Slot will have a difficult task to succeed the German coach, who achieved Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years, and reached the Champions League final three times, winning one of them.

Klopp’s proximity to the fans has been a key factor throughout his career and Slot said it was something he would work to develop, although success on the pitch would be the biggest contributor. “There is a void to fill but you see that as a legacy with a team that has a winning culture,” Slot said at his first press conference as Liverpool manager.

“One of the reasons I’m here, and there are many reasons for that, but I think I have a good squad and as a coach you want to work with a club that has good players and a chance to win a title,” he added.

“The past has shown that there is a possibility to win some titles. I like working with players and developing them, but I also want to win, and at this club there is a chance to win,” Slot continued. “There is always a chance to get to know the city, but I think as a coach you have to win most of the games you play.”