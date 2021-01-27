E.in world-class riders in slopestyle – that’s what German snowboarders have been waiting for for a long time. It actually seemed impossible. The conditions were too bad. The competition from the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden simply had completely different options. Snow en masse, snow parks at its best, freestyle as the glittering crown of snowboarding. The Germans flew behind, in the land of bobsleigh riders and tobogganists there was a lack of infrastructure, money to travel, trainers, everything.

And now this: At the Laax Open, the most important freestyle event in Europe, 21-year-old Leon Vockensperger from SC Rosenheim finished second in slopestyle, beaten only by Swede Niklas Mattsson. The Olympic discipline Slopestyle is about showing a freestyle of tricks and jumps on a course with jumps and obstacles. Even more than the halfpipe, it is an adventurous, circus-ready mix of driving skills, courage and creativity. To see a German among the best in the world in this discipline is a sensation.

Vockensperger’s rise had been indicated before a serious injury initially threw him out of the race. In New Zealand, he reached his first final in the summer of 2018. The boy’s name from Flintsbach am Inn suddenly appeared next to that of his idols. He kicked the American Redmond Gerard, Slopestyle Olympic Champion from Pyeongchang, out of the final. “I noticed that it worked,” he says. 2019 was supposed to be his season, but then, in October 2018 while training on the Hintertux Glacier, he fell. Tear of the syndesmotic ligament in the ankle. Misdiagnoses, incorrect treatments followed, and finally an operation in January 2019.

Stand on the board again

It wasn’t until April 2019 that he was back on the board. The feeling for the board, the intuitive interaction between body and mind, was gone. “In survival mode,” he calls it, he fought his way through World Cup races because he needed points for the ranking. When the lockdown reached the ski areas in spring 2020, he flew to a friend, a snowboard professional, in Sweden, where the lifts were still running. They built jumps for themselves, he trained every day for a month and a half, repeating the basics over and over. Little by little, security came back.

In autumn 2020 he started preparing for the new season. “When everything was closed in Austria in November due to Corona, we went to Switzerland, then back to Austria,” says Vockensperger. “Something was always open somewhere. It worked for us professional athletes. That was a mega-privilege, we know that, and we strictly adhere to all guidelines and hygiene concepts. “Training took place wherever the ski areas were open, in Saas-Fee in Switzerland, on the Stubai Glacier and in Flachauwinkl in Austria, on the Stilfser Yoke in Italy. In snow parks or in private camps.

These camps last two weeks each and are expensive. Sponsors pay the bills for Vockensperger: Burton, Anon, G-Shock, Blue Tomato – the snowboard industry also relies on the German. In addition, the Bundeswehr rifle is standing by, after graduating from high school, Vockensperger became a sports soldier. The training is coordinated by Snowboard Germany, the association that has so far only been able to celebrate international success in the alpine disciplines, but can now also dream of medals in freestyle.

Difficult competition conditions

The problem right now is the competitions. Either they pop up spontaneously, or they are gradually being canceled, like the World Cup in Calgary last week. After his success in Laax, Vockensperger first went to film. An American cameraman accompanies him to various spots throughout the year, from which a video is to be created, inspired by big snowboard films.



Big goals in mind: Vockensperger is aiming for the Olympic Games.

:



Image: Picture Alliance





One of these films, Torstein Horgmo’s masterpiece “Horgasm – A Love Story” from 2013, impressed Vockensperger early on. “I have probably watched this film 150 times to date.” For him it expresses what he calls the soul of snowboarding. “A feeling that comes very, very deeply from within.” In Switzerland, in the Czech Republic and in Serbia there are still a few competitions on the calendar, the professionals have to take what comes with them, including smaller events where jumps and setups are modest compared to Laax.

Vockensperger’s goal is the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. To be sure, he has to end up in the top 30 of the world rankings, which shouldn’t be a problem after Laax’s impressions. In addition, he must secure the national nomination. “I am confident,” he says. “Laax was a pretty solid result before.” That’s what you can call it. You could also call your performance there differently: a big promise for German freestyle snowboarding in the year before the Olympics.