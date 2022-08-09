Sloane Avenue, Vatican sentenced by the UK court

English justice condemns him State of the Vatican City for the story of the building in Sloane Avenue, as it has lost its “extraneousness” and “neutrality” thanks to all the actions it has taken, the majority of which are totally illegitimate. The sentence is £ 200,000 (immediately enforceable), they have 28 days to pay. The terms run from 26 July.

The story of the Sloane Avenue building

The Vatican faced, for the first time in its history, a trial before the English courts. The Holy See had sold this building last July, but the transaction had brought ten people, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, to sit in the dock in the trial in which the Vatican was accused of embezzlement and fraud in the use of funds. reserved. The Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA) he reported, in this regard, that the property was sold “in recent days” for 215 million euros, when it had cost 350 million. Another of the defendants is Raffaele Mincione, the financier of the Secretariat of State of the Holy See who promoted the acquisition of the building at 60 Sloane Avenue and who then used the money in opaque investments. MincioneHowever, he denies everything and supports the valuation of the property, which he believes was provided by independent experts.



