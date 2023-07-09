Although it’s just about early development footageBokeh Game Studio let us have a look at the gameplay in its upcoming horror game Slitterheads.

Announced in 2021Slitterhead sees the signature of the creator of silent Hillor Keiichiro Toyama. Since his announcement, however, we didn’t get to see anything concretealthough developer Bokeh Game Studio has been uploading various behind-the-scenes videos to its YouTube channel over the past couple of years.

The latest video uploaded to the aforementioned YouTube channel is about user tests and, thanks to that, we got to take a look at as could be the gameplay of the title. The video in question highlights the fact that it will be possible to play as more charactersincluding a dog. You can find the video at the head of the article.

Unlike the Silent Hill series, which is certainly not remembered for its action phases, Slitterhead will be a title that will focus more on action and this is evident from the fact that one of the characters shown will fight with the help of claws.

According to the project manager Takuro Konnothe game will include some unique mechanicsalthough he didn’t specify what they will be specifically.

Slitterheads currently does not have a release date And it has not yet been confirmed on which platforms it will be released.