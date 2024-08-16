Bokeh Game Studio has released the Story Trailer for Slitterheadcoming to consoles and PC next November 8th. As previously anticipated in the game we will play the role of an entity called Hyokidevoid of any memory of his past. The entity will find itself wandering around Kowlong where the Skull Slashermysterious creatures capable of hiding in the bodies of humans. Despite having lost his memories, Hyoki has a mission, to eradicate this plague that is affecting the city.

We leave you now with the Story Trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Slitterhead – Story Trailer

Source: Bokeh Game Studio away Gematsu