New gameplay footage from Slitterhead has dropped from PAX West, and once again, Slitterhead is really emphasizing the fact you can play like a dog.

We first got a good look at Bokeh Studio’s Slitterhead last summer when a developer diary revealed new details about its inaugural title, including a sneaky peek at some of the game’s enemies, abilities, and – surprise! – the ability to play as a dog, something captured in leaked footage in June, too.

Now, Gematsu has shared three videos of footage taken at PAX West (one is embedded above; the other two can be seen here and here), which gives us a better look at how The Spirit moves around the world, slipping from person to person (or dog to person, as the case may be), as well as its dark, detailed urban environments.

There are also some super interesting chase sequences (albeit with a little twist) and delightfully grim enemy designs (is it me, or does one look like Beetlejuice?). It should be familiar to anyone who spent time with the Siren games back in the day.

We also get a better peek at the combat, too, and how The Spirit can move from person to person, even in the middle of a fight.

If the sight of blood makes you a little woozy, though, you may want to give these to a miss.

Slitterhead will be released on 8th November 2024 for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.