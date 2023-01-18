Slitterheads reappears with aimagewhich however is only an artwork and therefore not indicative of the contents of the game, although it can still serve to somewhat establish the atmosphere of this interesting horror.

This is the first game from Bokeh Game Studio, a new independent team founded by Keiichiro Toyama, which is extremely interesting because the character in question is in fact the creator of Silent Hill.

With a message on Twitter, the team reported that they were at staff search to fill various roles including character designer for creating characters and other game elements. According to reports from the developers, Slitterhead should “cover different genres” but still somehow related to horror in different senses.

Slitterhead was announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2021, from which we were able to understand something of the settings, atmospheres and perhaps the basic themes of the game, even if we are not yet able to deduce precisely the characteristics of the gameplay.

Some information was elaborated in our preview of Slitterhead, shortly after the first official presentation, as well as what the team reported on gameplay, structure and inspirations. We remind you that the composer is also collaborating on the project Akira Yamaokawhich is another key element of Silent Hill, which further increases the connecting elements between the games in question.

The new image shows what appears to be an urban setting, with a human figure appearing to be in combat with some sort of tentacled creature, similar to the monsters also seen in the Slitterhead trailer.