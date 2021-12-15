Slitterhead was one of the biggest surprises announced at The Game Awards 2021, as well as one of the most interesting things, being the new horror game from the author of Silent Hill, but apparently the game is still very far away from completion, considering that it is not yet in full production.

In an interview published by VGC, Keiichiro Toyama, the head of the new Bokeh Studio team and father of the original Silent Hill, reported that the game is still in pre-production: “We have completed the prototype phase“, he said,” We will use our knowledge gathered through feedback to get into full production. Although it is still early to reveal any details about the game and it will take some time before its release, we hope you will wait for it. “

Slitterhead was presented with a trailer at The Game Awards 2021, a rather strange video but which contains several elements that recall the tradition of Keiichiro Toyama, who left Sony Japan Studio closing months ago to found his new team. Later we also saw the first images for the new horror in question, but we are waiting to find out more in the coming months, considering that we will probably still have to wait a long time before seeing it in more complete form.