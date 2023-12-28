The Japanese magazine 4Gamer.net has published its annual interview with Japanese video game creators, which in a nutshell gives some information on what we can expect from them in the future. Among the various there are also Keiichiro Toyama and Kazunobu Sato of Bokeh Game Studiocurrently working on Slitterhead. Their message is linked precisely to the horror game, which will be shown next year.

Kazunobu Sato (COO and founder) says, according to Gematsu's Japanese to English translation, “Bokeh Game Studio continues its hard work on the development of Slitterhead. I believe next year will be a special year for the project.”

Keiichiro Toyama (Director) says instead: “2024 will be a decisive year in which the first title of our studio, Slitterhead, will really start to be shown. Since it will significantly influence our future, it will be an important year, so I would like to approach it with enthusiasm .”