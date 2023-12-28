The Japanese magazine 4Gamer.net has published its annual interview with Japanese video game creators, which in a nutshell gives some information on what we can expect from them in the future. Among the various there are also Keiichiro Toyama and Kazunobu Sato of Bokeh Game Studiocurrently working on Slitterhead. Their message is linked precisely to the horror game, which will be shown next year.
Kazunobu Sato (COO and founder) says, according to Gematsu's Japanese to English translation, “Bokeh Game Studio continues its hard work on the development of Slitterhead. I believe next year will be a special year for the project.”
Keiichiro Toyama (Director) says instead: “2024 will be a decisive year in which the first title of our studio, Slitterhead, will really start to be shown. Since it will significantly influence our future, it will be an important year, so I would like to approach it with enthusiasm .”
Slitterhead, what do we know
Keiichiro Toyama is known for working on SIREN, Puppeteer, and The Last Guardian, while Kazunobu Sato is known for working on Silent Hill, SIREN, and Gravity Rush.
Slitterhead will be their first game as Bokeh Game Studio and it is a new horror, with a certain propensity for action with third-person combat. In the game there will be monsters, called “legozu”, whose main characteristic is that they feed on humans, while being able to pretend to be one.
This year we saw a new video showing test sessions for Slitterhead.
