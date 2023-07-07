I work on Slitterheads continue at a good pace: although the wait is probably still long, the Bokeh Game Studio team is also carrying out some “user test” sessions about the new game in development, as explained in this new one video diarydemonstrating that you are on track with the established schedule.

The video shows practically nothing of the game, except for a few very short shots, but it allows the developers to explain how these tests are carried out and what they are for.

Basically, they are indispensable elements to evaluate the correct functioning of some elements of the gameplay and also demonstrate that there are already playable builds of Slitterhead.