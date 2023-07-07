I work on Slitterheads continue at a good pace: although the wait is probably still long, the Bokeh Game Studio team is also carrying out some “user test” sessions about the new game in development, as explained in this new one video diarydemonstrating that you are on track with the established schedule.
The video shows practically nothing of the game, except for a few very short shots, but it allows the developers to explain how these tests are carried out and what they are for.
Basically, they are indispensable elements to evaluate the correct functioning of some elements of the gameplay and also demonstrate that there are already playable builds of Slitterhead.
Slitterhead: the heir to Silent Hill
Announced during the Game Awards 2021, Slitterhead is a horror that immediately gained everyone’s attention mainly due to the curriculum of its authors: Bokeh is in fact the new team founded by Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of Silent Hillso this game is clearly seen as a sort of spiritual heir to the original tradition of the Konami series.
Also collaborating on the project is Akira Yamaoka, historical composer of the franchise in question, which reinforces expectations in this regard. There is no information about her yet exit which is probably still a long way off. Meanwhile, we had previously seen a video diary on the differences with Silent Hill and a new image from Bokeh Studio.
