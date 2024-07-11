The Panzer Corps series is about to speak a little Italiangiven the announcement by the publisher Slitherine of the collaboration with our team Volcanite Games to Make Future Panzer Corps 2 DLC.
Panzer Corps is a hardcore strategy series that boasts millions of copies sold. The announcement comes on the occasion of his thirteenth birthday. The first chapter was in fact published on July 10, 2011, as a spiritual successor to SSI’s Panzer General, dating back to 1994.
Published in 2020, Panzer Corps 2 was highly appreciated by the public and can boast very positive reviews on Steam (84%), as well as a very high average rating (86%) from critics, for being an excellent strategy game that allows you to relive some battles of the Second World War with great accuracy and depth.
Over time it has expanded with several DLCssuch as Axis Operations Spanish Civil War, which added the Spanish Civil War to the scenarios, and Axis Operations 1946, which posits a different outcome for the conflict by staging the invasion of the United States by Axis troops.
An Italian DLC
As mentioned, there is also a bit of Italy in the future of the series: one of the next DLCs of Panzer Corps 2, due out in 2025, will be developed by Volcanite Games, a team of four people (Mattia Pastorino, Alessio Gallo, Davide di Lorenzo and Alessia Gumina) based in Turin, born on the benches of the Event Horizon of the Piedmontese capital, which has already shown a great love for strategy games with its debut title, Gambit Shifter, which we can define as a truly creative version of chess. It will be presented tonight at 5:30 pm on Slitherine’s Twitch channel.
Marco Alessandro Minoli, Director of Publishing at Slitherine and manager of the Italian office, commented: “We are really excited to inaugurate this collaboration with Volcanite Games, a choice that confirms Slitherine’s desire to concretely support the Italian development scene. As we saw last week at First Playable, the business event for the video game sector organized by IIDEA, of which Slitherine was a partner, Italian developers are a fundamental pool of talent and entrepreneurship which we want to stimulate in present and future growth”.
Mattia Pastorino, Game Designer and co-founder of Volcanite Games “In our team, we are all really excited about the collaboration with Slitherine and to contribute to creating content for such an important franchise as Panzer Corps 2 in the panorama of PC strategy games.”
So, at this point we can’t wait to know what this DLC will be about. There are no details about it yet, but we will be sure to report them when we know more.
