The Panzer Corps series is about to speak a little Italiangiven the announcement by the publisher Slitherine of the collaboration with our team Volcanite Games to Make Future Panzer Corps 2 DLC.

Panzer Corps is a hardcore strategy series that boasts millions of copies sold. The announcement comes on the occasion of his thirteenth birthday. The first chapter was in fact published on July 10, 2011, as a spiritual successor to SSI’s Panzer General, dating back to 1994.

Published in 2020, Panzer Corps 2 was highly appreciated by the public and can boast very positive reviews on Steam (84%), as well as a very high average rating (86%) from critics, for being an excellent strategy game that allows you to relive some battles of the Second World War with great accuracy and depth.

Over time it has expanded with several DLCssuch as Axis Operations Spanish Civil War, which added the Spanish Civil War to the scenarios, and Axis Operations 1946, which posits a different outcome for the conflict by staging the invasion of the United States by Axis troops.