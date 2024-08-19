A 25-year-old man, resident in the Vicenza area, on holiday in the Ferrara area, died yesterday afternoon after slipping from a rock in Porto Garibaldi. The young man, as reported by the local press, was seen disappearing under the water after several desperate strokes in an attempt to call for help.

Some tourists called for help: around 7pm, after more than three hours of searching, the Port Authority and the fire brigade divers found the young man’s body ten kilometres from the rock from which he had slipped.