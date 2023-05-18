He was playing with his children in the climbing wall when he slipped in a tunnel: Carl O’Keeffe didn’t make it

An absolute tragedy has occurred in the past few weeks in the UK and claimed the life of a man, Carl O’Keeffe, aged 49 and father of three small children. He was in a climbing gym at a birthday party when he slipped in a tunnel and was crushed for hours. Transported to hospital in critical condition, he died definitively after 8 days of agony.

The episode dates back to last April 22 and took place in United Kingdommore precisely to Kong Adventure Centre of Keswick, a small town in the east of England.

Carl, a man of 49 years oldan expert climber and father of three small children, had accompanied his children to a birthday party in that climbing gym.

He had decided to have fun with them and so he did entered the facilities and in the caves of the center.

Suddenly it is slipped and fell straight into one of the tunnels, staying that way crushed. Some of the tunnels are dedicated to children, so the man was unable to get out.

For hours the medical staff tried in every way to extract him from the cave. Also arrived at the scene Fire fighters and the underground rescue team, who had to partially disassemble the structure in order to extract it.

The man arrived at nearby Carlise hospital several hours after the accident, about four, and his conditions they appeared right away dramatic.

On April 30, after 8 days of agony, Carl O’Keeffe it is gone forever.

An investigation has been opened into the death of Carl O’Keeffe

The pain of the 49-year-old’s family was immense. His sister Oliviain a touching post on Facebook he wrote:

At 3pm today I said goodbye to Carl forever. From the first moment the seriousness of his condition was evident, we knew that he would not survive. He was my little brother and over the years he had also become my best friend. I am heartbroken, like the rest of our family.

Two days ago, May 16, Dr Nicholas Shaw, Coroner for the Town of Cockermouth ha opened an investigation about what happened and will try to understand, together with your commission, if there was any responsibility in this absolute drama.