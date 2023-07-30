If the sprint race is already a short race, the version we witnessed at Spa was very short, between the initial laps behind the Safety Car and those due to Alonso’s accident. An effective race of about 7 laps which showed some interesting ideas, even if they should be taken with the necessary pliers, given the brevity of the hostilities on the track.



Max flies alone, unburdened by the awareness of superiority

Needless to congratulate Verstappen again, who wins, dominates, flies, while his team-mate struggles behind, and doesn’t even reach the finish line. Verstappen overtook Piastri in the final 6 free laps, then inflicting a gap of 1.2 seconds per lap on him, to then give all the others a number close to 2 seconds per lap. During the restart, while everyone was running at 2:02, the Dutchman stopped the clock at 1:58.9. Aware of this superiority, Verstappen was the only one not to take advantage of the priority within the team to be in front and he tackled the first lap on full wet tires to be sure he didn’t have any problems, then regaining the lead after a few corners overtaking a in any case Oscar Piastri was amazing on the Kemmel straight. Perez drives the same car as Verstappen (whatever the various conspirators say) but continues to show honestly embarrassing performances. Although he was put out of the race by contact with Hamilton, the Mexican had put himself in plenty of trouble, staying too many laps behind Gasly, despite the potential of the car with literally seconds per lap ahead, and then ending up being sucked into the fray of the large group that he had ended up creating behind him. Tomorrow the Mexican will have the opportunity to lead at least a normal race given the dry weather forecast, and to bring home at least the podium.



Slippery track, all with overheating problems

An important fact is that the track dried very slowly and in any case offered a very low level of grip for the entire duration of the sprint. This multiplied the sliding of everyone (Verstappen excluded) making it extremely difficult to keep the temperatures of the intermediate tires in the right operating window. Even Oscar Piastri, with the supercharged MCL60, slipped conspicuously (or “drifted” to use Verstappen’s language). The most in difficulty from this point of view appeared Leclerc, who recorded practically the exact same lap time for the whole race, but without having the speed peak that almost everyone had on the second lap after the Safety Car. However, the Monegasque managed to keep an aggressive Lando Norris behind him thanks to the top speed of the SF23, which prevented the Briton from overtaking his rival, even though he had a potentially better pace. In all this Piastri, although slow compared to Verstappen, showed a considerable pace advantage over the whole chasing group and this raises a big question for the race: in fact, one wonders what the grip conditions of the dry track will be, because the high load McLaren seems to give excellent results in terms of race pace in “slippery” conditions. Clearly, if the level of grip were less selective, the Woking team could be affected by the slowness on the straight, compared to the Ferraris and Mercedes (especially Hamilton’s), but if the track were to prove weak in terms of grip, Ferrari could go into crisis in terms of tire temperatures and pave the way for McLaren’s comeback.

Hamilton penalty technically justified but still very harsh

As for the seven-time world champion, the 5 second penalty in such a short race is clearly a blow to his ranking. Looking at the replays, the impression is that in an attempt to keep Hamilton on the inside, he triggers an understeer that leads him to collide with Perez’s side, and this is an aspect that is often punished by the stewards. On the other hand, the situation was at the limit, in a good battle, which could also be judged as a racing incident without generating particular scandals. However, Hamilton remains one of the most titled candidates for the podium for the long race, and it will not be easy for the Ferraris to contain him, nor for the McLarens to overtake him.

Gasly leaps forward with pit stops and then defends himself with maximum speed

In all of this Pierre Gasly manages to find an excellent third place, thanks to a perfect pit stop (even if potentially marred by an unsafe release at the exit) which projected him onto the podium, a position he then defended strenuously thanks to a very low-load car who defended herself tooth and nail in a straight line. Obviously, the surveys on unloaded cars made for the others are also valid for Alpine and the condition of the track in the race will make a significant difference

Today’s few laps were therefore only partially indicative and the race remains to be discovered. Verstappen starts with all the favor of the forecast, even if on a dry track his advantage should be significantly smaller, but the battle for the podium positions lies between Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes.